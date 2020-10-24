Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) will post earnings of $1.18 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Installed Building Products posted earnings per share of $0.99 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $4.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Shares of IBP stock opened at $106.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.62. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $121.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.87 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,831,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 35,321 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $3,898,025.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 703,465 shares of company stock valued at $63,446,131. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 522 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 34.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 67.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

