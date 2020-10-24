Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $3.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Integra Resources Corp. is a development-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company’s principal project consists of DeLamar Project and Florida Mountain Gold and Silver Deposits in Owyhee County mining district. Integra Resources Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

ITRG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pi Financial upped their price target on Integra Resources from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Integra Resources from $5.30 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRG opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42.

Integra Resources (NASDAQ:ITRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04).

Integra Resources Corp., a development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits located in the Owyhee County, southwestern Idaho.

