Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Given a $46.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $46.00 price target on Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. BofA Securities lowered shares of Intel from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Intel from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.97.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $204.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. Intel has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 31.55% and a net margin of 29.97%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total value of $137,168.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

