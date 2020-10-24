Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target reduced by Smith Barney Citigroup from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a sell rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, September 11th. They set a sell rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Intel from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.97.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $48.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $204.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.53. Intel has a 12-month low of $43.63 and a 12-month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $137,168.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,459,661.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,491 shares of company stock valued at $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after buying an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,715,051,000 after acquiring an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $863,186,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

