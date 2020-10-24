Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) Shares Purchased by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 148.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,575,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,032 shares of company stock valued at $9,688,097. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE ICE opened at $98.95 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $63.51 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.77.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

