Interfor (TSE:IFP) Upgraded to “Action List Buy” at TD Securities

TD Securities upgraded shares of Interfor (TSE:IFP) from a buy rating to an action list buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have C$22.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on IFP. Scotiabank upped their price target on Interfor from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Raymond James set a C$23.50 target price on Interfor and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Interfor from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC upped their target price on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Interfor from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

TSE:IFP opened at C$16.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03. Interfor has a 1-year low of C$4.75 and a 1-year high of C$19.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$15.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$12.63.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$396.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Interfor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers wooden products for appearance timbers, decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

