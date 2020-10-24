International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. International Business Machines has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.06.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Shares of IBM opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $103.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.46 and a 200 day moving average of $122.60. International Business Machines has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,176 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total transaction of $149,034.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,025,831.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,298,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,268,000 after buying an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 985,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,048,000 after purchasing an additional 30,225 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 2.5% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 726,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,929 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 73.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 658,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,174,000 after purchasing an additional 279,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10.3% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 471,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,360,000 after purchasing an additional 44,064 shares during the last quarter. 56.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Read More: What is the float in trading stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.