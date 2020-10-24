International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Given a GBX 330 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 287 ($3.75) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.57) price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Davy Research lowered International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 298.94 ($3.91).

Shares of IAG stock opened at GBX 106.25 ($1.39) on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 52-week low of GBX 86.54 ($1.13) and a 52-week high of GBX 684 ($8.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,099.24, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 125.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 196.12.

In other news, insider Stephen Gunning sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17), for a total value of £1,134.38 ($1,482.07).

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

