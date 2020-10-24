International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) Receives $16.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Get International Money Express alerts:

In other International Money Express news, CAO Jose Perez-Villarreal sold 50,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.88, for a total value of $844,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 126,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rincon sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $3,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,072,447 shares of company stock worth $65,390,070 over the last three months. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 23.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 314,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 60,176 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in International Money Express by 110.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 11.6% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of International Money Express by 608.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 39,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Money Express by 16.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

IMXI stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.03. International Money Express has a 1-year low of $6.46 and a 1-year high of $18.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.40 million, a PE ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.25 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 55.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Money Express will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Money Express

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.