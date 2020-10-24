International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Money Express from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on International Money Express from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded International Money Express from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine cut International Money Express from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a buy rating on shares of International Money Express in a report on Thursday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

International Money Express stock opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. International Money Express has a 52 week low of $6.46 and a 52 week high of $18.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $580.40 million, a P/E ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. International Money Express had a return on equity of 55.77% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $85.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.25 million. Research analysts forecast that International Money Express will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam P. Godfrey sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $57,420,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Lisy sold 36,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $655,513.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,072,447 shares of company stock worth $65,390,070 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in International Money Express by 608.6% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,830 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in International Money Express by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 150,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 37,422 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in International Money Express by 110.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in International Money Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,128,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in International Money Express by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 341,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 47,632 shares during the last quarter. 62.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

