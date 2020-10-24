International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L)’s (IPF) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) in a report on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of LON IPF opened at GBX 65.50 ($0.86) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.27. International Personal Finance plc has a 12-month low of GBX 32.55 ($0.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 179.80 ($2.35). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 56.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 55.36.

International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L) (LON:IPF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX (27.70) (($0.36)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Personal Finance plc will post 2997.0001934 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Personal Finance plc (IPF.L)

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit products in Europe and Mexico. It offers home credit products, such as home credit cash loans with agent service; money transfer loans direct to bank account; home, medical, and life insurances; micro-business loans; and provident-branded digital loans.

