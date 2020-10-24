Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on XENT. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intersect ENT from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim upgraded Intersect ENT from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Intersect ENT from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Intersect ENT in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.07.

XENT opened at $16.12 on Friday. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $31.46. The company has a current ratio of 11.28, a quick ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $530.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.34.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.15). Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 71.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intersect ENT will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intersect ENT by 214.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 66,363 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 10.8% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 220,276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 71.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 89,265 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,670,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,612,000 after purchasing an additional 89,037 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intersect ENT by 56.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 145,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

