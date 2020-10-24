Interzone Price Down 14.3% Over Last Week (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. One Interzone coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Interzone has a market capitalization of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $12,990.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $414.07 or 0.03187618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $272.69 or 0.02099207 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00445246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.16 or 0.00978899 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.92 or 0.00484342 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00042115 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

