INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Lifted to “Buy” at Goodbody

Goodbody upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $17.51.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The transportation company reported ($3.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($2.50). The company had revenue of $773.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.64 million. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a negative net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

