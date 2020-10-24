Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company develops drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases and other disorders of the central nervous system. Its product candidates include ITI-007, ITI-002 and ITI-009 which is in clinical trials. Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $33.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.86.

NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $43.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, Director Christopher D. Alafi acquired 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.60 per share, with a total value of $1,465,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 345,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,600.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 41,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $1,307,350.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,557,529.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 52,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 475,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 209,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $359,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter valued at $293,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intra-Cellular Therapies (ITCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.