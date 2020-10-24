Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th.

INVH opened at $29.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.17. Invitation Homes has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 2.18%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Invitation Homes news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 291,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $418,589.76. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,856 shares of company stock worth $5,759,990. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on INVH. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

