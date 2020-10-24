Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th.

NYSE:INVH opened at $29.07 on Friday. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $15.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.09, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,924,944.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,801. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 193,856 shares of company stock valued at $5,759,990. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INVH shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.93.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

