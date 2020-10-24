IoTeX Price Reaches $0.0069 on Major Exchanges (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 24th. IoTeX has a total market cap of $67.04 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Bgogo and Gate.io. During the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 19.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00034657 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007697 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $594.65 or 0.04577737 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.31 or 0.00310297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00030063 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens. IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io. IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bgogo, IDEX, Binance, Coineal, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

