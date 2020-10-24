Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Sells $615,210.00 in Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 20,507 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $615,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,172 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Scheimreif also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

On Monday, August 10th, Scott Scheimreif sold 281 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $8,430.00.

IRDM stock opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.72. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.08 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The firm had revenue of $151.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.12 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Iridium Communications by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on IRDM shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Iridium Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Recommended Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.