iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.4% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,455,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,694,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,217 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,269,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,080,000 after buying an additional 1,726,570 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,225,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,328,000 after buying an additional 441,215 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,122,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,451,000 after acquiring an additional 388,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,122,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $107.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.45. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

