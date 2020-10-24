iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 40.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,058 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 469.8% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $222.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.65. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $234.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

