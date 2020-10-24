iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,670 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Windward LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 171,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 232,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $386,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 164,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,463,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IWR stock opened at $61.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.44. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.