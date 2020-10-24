iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Increased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $17,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 666.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of IJH stock opened at $201.02 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $210.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.44 and its 200-day moving average is $179.40.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

