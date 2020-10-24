Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) Downgraded by Dawson James to Neutral

Dawson James downgraded shares of Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Dawson James also issued estimates for Isoray’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Isoray from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Shares of Isoray stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Isoray has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $1.06.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 17th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Isoray stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Isoray as of its most recent SEC filing.

Isoray Company Profile

Isoray, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

