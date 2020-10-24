IXICO plc (IXI.L)’s (IXI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of IXICO plc (IXI.L) (LON:IXI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of IXICO plc (IXI.L) stock opened at GBX 106.44 ($1.39) on Tuesday. IXICO plc has a 52-week low of GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 111.50 ($1.46). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 87.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 73.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 million and a P/E ratio of 70.96.

IXICO plc (IXI.L) Company Profile

IXICO plc provides data analytics services to the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It provides collection, analysis, management, and reporting services on data generated in the course of a clinical study. The company's technologies include Assessa, a secure online digital platform that provides clinical decision support for patient selection and post-marketing surveillance; and TrialTracker, a platform that delivers imaging services designed to manage the complex imaging workflow from image upload, QC, and reading/analysis to reporting and data transfer.

