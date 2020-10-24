IZE Market Capitalization Achieves $352.87 Million (IZE)

IZE (CURRENCY:IZE) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, IZE has traded up 55.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IZE token can now be purchased for $0.0848 or 0.00000653 BTC on exchanges. IZE has a total market capitalization of $352.87 million and $7,173.00 worth of IZE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get IZE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00095982 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00236121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00033789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $168.19 or 0.01294743 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000206 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00139763 BTC.

IZE Token Profile

IZE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,160,881,000 tokens. IZE’s official website is izeholdings.io/en.

Buying and Selling IZE

IZE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IZE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IZE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IZE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IZE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IZE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.