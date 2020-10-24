J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) to announce earnings of $2.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for J M Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.15. J M Smucker posted earnings of $2.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J M Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.44 to $8.85. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for J M Smucker.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. J M Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.73.

Shares of SJM stock opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. J M Smucker has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $125.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is presently 41.10%.

In other news, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of J M Smucker stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 4,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $498,350.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,339.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 4.3% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in J M Smucker by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,066,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,749,000 after purchasing an additional 142,894 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in J M Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,763,000. Finally, Cadence Bank NA bought a new position in J M Smucker during the third quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

