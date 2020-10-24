Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at Truist

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) had its price objective hoisted by Truist from $157.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.76.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 65.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.15. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $156.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 5.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.03.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $562.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.19 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.94, for a total value of $638,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,180 shares in the company, valued at $47,149,629.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,363 shares of company stock worth $1,142,374 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 19.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,225,431 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,554,000 after buying an additional 363,015 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $36,250,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,424.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 346,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after purchasing an additional 323,439 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $26,851,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,325.3% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 205,450 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

