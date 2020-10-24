JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on JD. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of JD.com from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on JD.com from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.43.

Shares of JD.com stock opened at $81.34 on Friday. JD.com has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $86.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.02 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 3.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JD. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in JD.com by 14.1% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,928,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,017,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in JD.com by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

