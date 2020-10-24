Jefferies Financial Group Lowers DHT (NYSE:DHT) Price Target to $6.50

DHT (NYSE:DHT) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $7.50 to $6.50 in a report issued on Friday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.97% from the company’s previous close.

DHT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Get DHT alerts:

Shares of NYSE DHT opened at $5.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $743.00 million, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of -0.18. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $8.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.23 million. DHT had a return on equity of 28.92% and a net margin of 36.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 231.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DHT will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHT in the first quarter worth about $821,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 837,591 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 100,324 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DHT by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 278,682 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in DHT by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,930 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,650 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Oslo, Norway and Singapore. As of March 18, 2019, it had a fleet of 27 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,360,850 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.