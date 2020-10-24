Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $84.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $95.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.75 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.65 EPS.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Oshkosh from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oshkosh from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.47.

OSK opened at $78.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $46.72 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.43.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.80. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSK. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 27,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.3% during the third quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 127.8% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. 92.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

