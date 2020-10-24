Jefferies Financial Group Trims Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Target Price to $2.50

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $3.00 to $2.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $85.12 million, a P/E ratio of 34.14 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.49.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $33.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in Dynagas LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

