Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Jenoptik (OTCMKTS:JNPKF) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, HSBC raised Jenoptik from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

OTCMKTS:JNPKF opened at $23.90 on Tuesday. Jenoptik has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20.

About Jenoptik

Jenoptik AG engages in the photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety segments. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions, comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

