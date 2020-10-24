JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) a €2.20 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) (BIT:ISP) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) price objective on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) price target on Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €2.10 ($2.47).

Get Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Featured Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP.MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.