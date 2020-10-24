JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sydney Airport (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SYDDF stock opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.42 and a 200-day moving average of $3.67. Sydney Airport has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.19.

Sydney Airport Company Profile

Sydney Airport Limited owns Sydney Airport. The company provides international and domestic passenger services. It also offers aeronautical services, including access to terminals, infrastructure, apron parking, airfield and terminal facilities, and government mandated security services for airlines; and parking and ground transport services, as well as leases commercial space to tenants whose activities comprise duty free, food and beverage, financial, and advertising services.

