JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their buy rating on shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $165.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a neutral rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $150.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $149.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.09 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.88. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $155.88.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,245.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 8,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.22, for a total value of $1,153,426.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,461,854.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,240 shares of company stock valued at $24,454,298. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,181,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,910,972,000 after acquiring an additional 361,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,084,587,000 after acquiring an additional 770,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,957,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,206,000 after acquiring an additional 541,269 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,797,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,226,000 after acquiring an additional 170,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Texas Instruments by 112.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,610,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907,982 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

