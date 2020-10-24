JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AO World in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AO World from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th.

AOWDF opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 0.60. AO World has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $3.15.

AO World Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and the Netherlands. It also provides logistics and transport services; and ancillary services, such as delivery, connection and disconnection, product protection plan commission, recycling, strategic marketing income, and third-party logistics services, as well as engages in the investment activities.

