JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. CSFB upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded BHP Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $41.94 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $48.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 1,359.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,503 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at about $532,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in BHP Group by 17.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,880,849 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $77,397,000 after acquiring an additional 280,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BHP Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,894 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after acquiring an additional 90,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

