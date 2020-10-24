JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) to “Neutral”

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.44% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GTY. ValuEngine lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $27.72 on Thursday. Getty Realty has a 1-year low of $16.36 and a 1-year high of $33.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 34.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Getty Realty will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 0.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 6.5% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 11,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Getty Realty by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 35,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

