Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.