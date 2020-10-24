Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY opened at $9.65 on Tuesday. Julius Bär Gruppe has a fifty-two week low of $4.92 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46.

Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

