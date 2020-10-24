Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $63.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.92. Kaiser Aluminum has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $117.06.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.15. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.90%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Keith Harvey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,500. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 101.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 58.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the first quarter worth about $178,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

