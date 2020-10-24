Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) Receives $19.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:KALA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th.

Kala Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $434.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

