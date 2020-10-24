Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BidaskClub lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kala Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.38.

Shares of KALA opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $14.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a current ratio of 11.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.36% and a negative net margin of 1,993.41%. The company had revenue of $0.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

