Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €5.00 Price Target for SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on SAF-HOLLAND (ETR:SFQ) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Warburg Research set a €11.10 ($13.06) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €15.00 ($17.65) target price on shares of SAF-HOLLAND and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SAF-HOLLAND presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €8.98 ($10.57).

Shares of SFQ stock opened at €7.97 ($9.38) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.35. SAF-HOLLAND has a 1 year low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 1 year high of €8.40 ($9.88). The stock has a market capitalization of $361.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08.

SAF-HOLLAND Company Profile

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

