KeyCorp Boosts Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $160.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Peloton from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Truist raised their target price on Peloton from $115.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Peloton from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BofA Securities raised their target price on Peloton from $116.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Peloton from $66.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.07.

Get Peloton alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. Peloton has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $139.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion and a PE ratio of -86.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.15.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $607.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.67 million. Peloton had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. Peloton’s revenue for the quarter was up 171.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,072,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total value of $455,157.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,054.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 979,996 shares of company stock valued at $89,807,415.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTON. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton by 402.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Peloton by 317.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,707,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185,667 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Peloton by 304.8% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,274,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Peloton by 76.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,118,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,516 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its stake in Peloton by 50.3% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,140,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,915 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peloton Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.