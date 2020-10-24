KeyCorp Lowers Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $43.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) had its price target dropped by analysts at KeyCorp from $55.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HXL. Truist began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hexcel from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $35.50 on Thursday. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 3.6% during the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.3% during the third quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 189,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 9.6% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the second quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.