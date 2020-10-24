Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KEYUF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Keyera from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Keyera from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Keyera from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price objective on Keyera from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Keyera in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of KEYUF opened at $15.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.10 and a 200 day moving average of $15.51. Keyera has a 12 month low of $6.99 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

