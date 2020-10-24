Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $112.00 target price on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Keysight is well poised to gain from solid demand of its semiconductor measurement solutions as semiconductor companies are developing chips based on next-generation process technologies. Also, higher government spending and momentum in investments aimed at technology modernization across the United States bode well along with demand recovery across Asia Pacific. The company's impressive guidance for fiscal fourth quarter reflect uptick in 5G test solutions and strong backlog. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-induced weakness in automotive and general electronics sectors and sluggish spending across Europe and Huawei-related headwinds are major woes. The uncertainty over the trade war with China is likely to remain an overhang on the company’s performance. Notably, shares of Keysight have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KEYS. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a buy rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.50.

Shares of KEYS opened at $107.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.78. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $77.93 and a 1 year high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keysight Technologies will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

