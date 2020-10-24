Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Purchased by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Kimberly Clark comprises 1.5% of Conning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Conning Inc. owned 0.08% of Kimberly Clark worth $41,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 71.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kimberly Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kimberly Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.13.

In related news, insider Aaron Powell sold 8,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total transaction of $1,311,404.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,065.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $136.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.12. The stock has a market cap of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,319.56% and a net margin of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

